Corton Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 85.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 17.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

