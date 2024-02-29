Corton Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 210.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freshworks by 239.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,531 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,294.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,294.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $319,393.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,773 shares of company stock worth $14,127,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 441,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,494. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

