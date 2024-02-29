Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 7,652 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Braze by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Braze by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Braze by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $816,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,637 shares in the company, valued at $953,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $816,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,637 shares in the company, valued at $953,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,448,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,457 shares of company stock worth $9,416,904. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $56.92. 83,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

