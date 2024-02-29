Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 6,153 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.65. 686,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $143.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

