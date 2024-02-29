Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,137 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

