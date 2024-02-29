Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 2,168 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arko by 23.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Arko Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 200,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

