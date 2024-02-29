Cormark Weighs in on Secure Energy Services Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.88.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$11.18 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.56.

In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

