Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 119,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 44,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

