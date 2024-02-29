Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.38

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 368175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,765 shares of company stock worth $25,179,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

