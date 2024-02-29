Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 419.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,047 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,765 shares of company stock worth $25,179,920. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

