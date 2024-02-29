ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Heather G. Hrap Sells 4,548 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

