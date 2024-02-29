Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 932.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,954 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Radian Group

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.