Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 256,113 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 499.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,113 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 738,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 191,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 320.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

