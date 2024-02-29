Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 389,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $146.23 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $198.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.1589 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 69.11%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

