Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,205 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,976 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,628 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,836,369 shares of company stock valued at $204,524,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

