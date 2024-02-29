Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 62,596 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JRVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in James River Group by 839.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. James River Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 12.74%.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

