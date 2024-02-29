Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 241.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,285 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of SunCoke Energy worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXC opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $866.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

