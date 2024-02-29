Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of LODE opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 929,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Comstock by 609.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

See Also

