Comparing Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 321.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 77.37% 26.29% 9.95% Easterly Government Properties 10.64% 2.15% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $820.04 million 5.32 $635.10 million $4.23 7.12 Easterly Government Properties $293.61 million 3.83 $31.47 million $0.33 35.82

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apartment Income REIT and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57 Easterly Government Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00

Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Easterly Government Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

