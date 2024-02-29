Comparing Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Amalgamated Financial pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

52.1% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Sberbank of Russia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Financial $387.41 million 1.84 $87.98 million $2.86 8.22 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Financial 22.71% 17.02% 1.15% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amalgamated Financial and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Amalgamated Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

