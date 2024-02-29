Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $350.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comfort Systems USA traded as high as $300.59 and last traded at $299.38, with a volume of 98779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.89.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,505. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

