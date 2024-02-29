Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2025 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $293.65 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $294.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,505. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

