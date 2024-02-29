Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Purchases $16,690.00 in Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) Director Dyk Robert Van acquired 1,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,948.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

CLBK opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Columbia Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

