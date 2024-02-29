Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Purchases C$225,060.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Poonam Puri purchased 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$121.00 per share, with a total value of C$225,060.00.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
