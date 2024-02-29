Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,194 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 793,605 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

