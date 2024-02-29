CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CME opened at $220.84 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day moving average of $208.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

