CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $220.84 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

