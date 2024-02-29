Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YOU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

YOU stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 932.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $32.73.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 864,515 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

