CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.22.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,620 shares of company stock worth $7,916,289. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

