CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,620 shares of company stock worth $7,916,289. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.