Claudio Merengo Sells 5,312 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Claudio Merengo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graco alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of Graco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,138,933.04.

Graco Trading Up 0.5 %

GGG opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $152,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.