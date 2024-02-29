Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.18. Clarivate shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1,256,180 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CLVT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clarivate Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor N.V. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after buying an additional 33,256,346 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 12.0% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after buying an additional 6,172,694 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in Clarivate by 15.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Clarivate by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 25,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,404,000 after acquiring an additional 412,826 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

