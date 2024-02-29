City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

CIO stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,203,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

