Citigroup Boosts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $86.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

Get Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

NYSE:SQ opened at $78.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.18, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Block by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.