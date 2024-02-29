CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of CI Financial and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CI Financial

CI Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE CIX opened at C$16.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.38.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.