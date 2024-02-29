CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.7 %

CHSCO stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCO Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.