Christopher F. Carroll Sells 18,382 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

