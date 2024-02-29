Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $2,671.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,416.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,144.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

