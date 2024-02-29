China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 1,024.9% in February

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,231,100 shares, a growth of 1,024.9% from the January 31st total of 998,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 769.3 days.

China Tower Trading Up 9.3 %

OTCMKTS CHWRF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get China Tower alerts:

China Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.