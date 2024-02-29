China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 1,024.9% in February

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,231,100 shares, a growth of 1,024.9% from the January 31st total of 998,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 769.3 days.
China Tower Trading Up 9.3 %
OTCMKTS CHWRF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
China Tower Company Profile
