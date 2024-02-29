China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 59.3% in February

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

SXTC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 28,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,904. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

