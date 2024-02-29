China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 202.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CAOVY opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

