Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 7662404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.37.

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers tobacco alternative products, including CBD-infused oral chew pouches and herbal smokes.

