Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Chart Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-14.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.00-14.00 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $147.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -97.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.69.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,607,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

