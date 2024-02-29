ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,540 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of ChampionX worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $31.88. 80,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,912. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

