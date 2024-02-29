Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.98 on Monday. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 584.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

