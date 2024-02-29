Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLDX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.41. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after buying an additional 2,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

