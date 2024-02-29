CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Cap of $46.77 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $46.77 million and $5.64 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0580652 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $5,628,647.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

