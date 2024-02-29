Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUN. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Down 1.0 %

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

NYSE FUN opened at $39.95 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.