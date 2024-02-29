Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $416,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 51.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of CBOE opened at $195.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.85 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

