Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Methode Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Methode Electronics by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 20,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,832. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

