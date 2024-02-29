Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $83.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,264. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

